HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Dreams were realized Saturday night in the final round of the WVSSAC wrestling tournament at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.

Area wrestlers left as state champions. Point Pleasant dominated with six wrestlers winning their championship matches.

Herbert Hoover, Sissonville, Huntington, Nitro, Cabell Midland and St. Albans each had a wrestler win a title.

Full results: