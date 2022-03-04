HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s day two of the West Virginia high school state wrestling tournament in Huntington; and tonight was filled with semifinal matches.

The winners from tonight’s semifinals will advance to tomorrow’s state championship.

In Class AA/A, 20 of our area wrestlers are still in the tournament; including seven from Point Pleasant.

Nitro, Clay, and Herbert Hoover all have kids in the final four.

14 wrestlers remain in Class AAA, including three from Huntington.

Hurricane, Cabell Midland, George Washington and Riverside each have a wrestler in the final four.

We’ll have more coverage from the Mountain Health Arena through Saturday’s championship matches.