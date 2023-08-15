(WTRF) The college football season is almost here and some coaches might already be on the hot seat according to a betting outlet.

Bookies.com has released betting odds on what football coaches have the best odds of getting fired first and one West Virginia coach has the best odds.

West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown currently has the best odds of being the first coach fired in 2023.

Brown’s odds come in at +250 with an implied probability of 28.6%.

+250 means if you bet $1.00 for Neal Brown to be the first coach fired your payout would be $3.50. The $3.50 would be the $1.00 you bet plus $2.50 the betting agency owes you for your win.

Bookies.com says a “brutal non-conference schedule” is one of the big reasons Brown has been ranked at the top of the board. WVU begins the season at Penn State and has Pittsburgh coming to Morgantown in Week 3.

Neal Brown is entering his 5th year as head coach at WVU, has a 21-25 overall record, and has achieved only one winning season in four years at West Virginia.

The full list of coach firing odds Bookies.com created can be found below:

Neal Brown – West Virginia +250 (28.6%)

Dino Babers – Syracuse +400 (20%)

Jeff Haley – Boston College +600 (14.3%)

Tom Allen – Indiana +600 (14.3%)

Danny Gonzalez – New Mexico +800 (11.1%)

Justin Wilcox – Cal +1200 (7.7%)

Ryan Silverfield – Memphis +1200 (7.7%)

Jimbo Fisher – Texas A&M +2000 (4.8%)

Mike Bloomgren – Rice +2000 (4.8%)

Brent Venables – Oklahoma +5000 (1.9%)