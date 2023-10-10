CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sherman hosted Summers County, both teams entering it with three wins.
The Bobcats were firing on all cylinders, winning it 52-6.
Sherman now travels to Van, Summers hosts Meadow Bridge.
by: Cassidy Wood
