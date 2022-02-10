CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This year’s big game may be the most bet-on sporting event in American history.

The American Gambling Association is forecasting that nearly $8 billion will be wagered on Sunday’s game alone. West Virginia is one of 19 states that allow sports betting, and even though casinos are a popular way to place bets, Sheila Moran with 1-800-GAMBLER says they’re getting more calls recently for gambling apps.

“It’s about now the number two or three type of gambling that we hear from. The first is video poker machines. That’s been the case for a long time. But the second now are people gambling on mobile devices often on sports, sometimes on casino-like games,” says Moran.

1-800-GAMBLER has taken over 17,000 calls from state residents asking for help with a gambling problem since the program started in 2000.

Moran says to treat the money you lose as the cost of entertainment. For example, if you go to the movies you understand that you don’t get that money back.