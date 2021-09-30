Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Super Bowl LVI announces halftime performers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives. It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”

The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in the Los Angeles area since 1993.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter