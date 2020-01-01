Tamar Slay Holds 4th Annual New Years Resolution Clinic

Tamar Slay is a name that many Marshall Basketball fans have come to know and love. Slay was a herd hall-of-famer and former NBA veteran spending time with the New Jersey Nets and charlotte bobcats and today the big man returned to where his collegiate career all started to continue his tradition of giving back to kids here in West Virginia.

For the fourth straight year slay was coaching up a-camp high 51 kids from across the state in his New year’s resolution clinic at the YMCA in Huntington.

The 6 foot 8 big man, Has been off the court since 2014, but now is in his 6th year working for the NBA players union in the player programs department. He represents players on the hornets, wizards, pelicans, kings, and grizzlies.

The Beckly native played against some of the NBA greatest players, Including Michael Jordan, LeBron, and Koby, and says he hopes his campers understand that anything is possible, even when you find yourself in an area that may not be all about hoops.