Teays Valley Christian player signs to WVU

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – Today is national signing day, and Teays Valley Christian point guard Josiah Davis has committed to stay here in the Mountain State, and play for WVU.

Josiah Davis is a senior, and he moved to West Virginia just three years ago from Canada.

But even though he’s been in the state for a short amount of time, he says he feels like he’s a West Virginian born and raised.

Davis had some offers from other major programs; but WVU was the first official one, and was his first choice all along.

“They know they’re getting a point guard who is a bulldog,” said Travis Tarr, Davis’s prep coach. “He plays 94 feet, he’s excited to be on the court. He’s loud. The state of West Virginia is gonna love him.”

“They just fit my play style, they’re family oriented,” said Davis. “And the defense. The defense got my attention, that defensive side; being able to have fun with guys on the court and expanding my game around them is helping me too.”

Davis will join the Mountaineers the fall of 2022.