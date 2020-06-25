Teays Valley Christian’s David Jones named top basketball recruit

(WOWK) — Teays Valley Christian School’s David Jones has been named a top basketball recruit for the Class of 2021 by 247 Sports.
The 6’6″ small forward is a 4-star recruit and comes in at number 86 on the list.
Jones currently has offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, and Louisville.
