Teays Valley Christian’s David Jones named top basketball recruit

(WOWK) — Teays Valley Christian School’s David Jones has been named a top basketball recruit for the Class of 2021 by 247 Sports.

The 6’6″ small forward is a 4-star recruit and comes in at number 86 on the list.

Jones currently has offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Houston, Illinois, and Louisville.

