Ten swimming and diving Mountaineers named CSCAA Scholar All-Americans

Ten swimming and diving Mountaineers have been named 2019-2020 Scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) of America — on both the men’s and the women’s teams.

Two Mountaineers were named to the first team, which requires a 3.50 GPA and an invitation to the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

West Virginia junior Callie Smith, sophomore Camille Burt and freshmen Holly Darling and Marian Teimeier were the honorees from the women’s team. On the men’s side, redshirt senior Austin Smith, juniors Angelo Russo and Ryen Van Wyk, redshirt sophomore Jacob Cardinal Tremblay, sophomore PJ Lenz and freshman Hunter Armstrong all received nods.

Armostrong and Cardinal Tremblay were recognized on the first team, while the rest of the teams’ honorees received honorable mentions.

“I am very proud of each of these individuals,” said coach Vic Riggs. “They have earned well-deserved recognition for both their academic and athletic accomplishments this past season.”

In addition to their individual accolades, both teams were recognized last week as Scholar All-America Teams by the CSCAA.

