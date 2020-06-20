Tennessee Football wearing, auctioning black jerseys vs UK to raise money for Black Lives Matter

(WOWK) — The University of Tennessee football team is taking initiatives to support social justice.

The Vols plan to wear black jerseys in their game against Kentucky this year, then auction them off after the game and donate the money to local organizations that support ‘Black Lives Matter.’

“During the season, one of the things we want to do during the Kentucky game is wear black jerseys and when the game’s over with find a way to auction them off and raise money for Black Lives Matter,” said Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“There’s conversation of how to put measures in to create change. Absolutely I want to be an advocate of that and support our players and use out platform at Tennessee to help create that.”

According to wide receivers coach and former Vol quarterback Tee Martin, any money raised from auctioning off the black jerseys will stay in the east Tennessee community.

Pruitt added that the program is also in the process of getting all its players registered to vote.