The Basketball Tournament coming to Charleston this summer

UPDATE: FEB. 18, 3:30 p.m. – According to a press release issued by the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, The Basketball Tournament founder and CEO Jon Mugar said he’s excited to help bring TBT to Charleston.

“Every year there are fan bases that surprise us,” he said. “Last year, it was West Virginia fans, after they showed up at VCU and almost outnumbered the host team’s fan base. That was the moment we realized just how thunderous a West Virginia Regional would be.”

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Basketball Tournament announced today it plans to use the Charleston Coliseum as one of its this summer’s $2 million, single-elimination, winner-take-all regional sites. Charleston’s regional tournament will be held July 24-26.

A a press conference held today, Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said she’s excited to say “TBT is coming to West Virginia!”

“We’re absolutely thrilled about this,” she said. “We’re talking about 64 teams from all around the country. We’re talking about a big purse. We talking about $2 million.”

Tim Brady, President and CEO of Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau who described the event as “one crazy and fun summer for the city,” said basketball fans can expect players including Da’Sean Butler, Kevin Jones, John Flowers, Nate Adrian and other iconic players to West Virginia.

“We’re super excited that West Virginia is going to carry the flag and play for state pride here in West Virginia,” he said.

The tourney will pit 64 teams against each other in Charleston and the other regional sites including Ohio State University, Las Vegas, Jackson, Tennessee, Wichita State University, Syracuse, New York, Washington D.C. and Florida. The eight Regional Champions will fight it out at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio from Aug. 6-11. All 63 games and the Puma Hoops Dunk Contest will air live on ESPN.

Past tournaments have set single-game attendance records and even sold out in some areas.

“It’s been an amazing 48 hours for TBT,” said founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “The outpouring of support for the Elam Ending in the aftermath of the NBA All-Star Game has been astounding. Our fans know it well, but it’s special to see an audience of eight million people experience it. We can’t wait to bring it to our eight regional sites this July and then conclude in Dayton, where someone will hit a $2 million shot on August 11.”

Entry is free and open to the public. The team application period will run from March 15-June 15. The 64-team field and TBT bracket will be released on June 22. Games will air live beginning Thursday, July 23.

The tournament routinely attracts the top basketball players in the world, with 35 players going from TBT to the NBA, according to its website.

“Last summer, 59 former NBA players took part in TBT, and 23 teams were composed of alumni from major Division I programs such as Kansas, West Virginia, Dayton and more,” TBT’s website states.

To purchase tickets, enter a team or for more information on TBT, visit thetournament.com.

