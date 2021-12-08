The Basketball Tournament Regional coming back to Charleston in 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is coming back to Charleston in 2022, according to a press release.

It says TBT is a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all event televised live on the ESPN Networks. The 8-team West Virginia regional will take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from July 24-27, 2022.

The three-day event will feature Best Virginia – the WV alumni team – and Herd That – the Marshall alumni team – in the WV regional, officials say.

Leslie Smithson, Director Of Communications at Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau says that plans to come in 2020 were halted by the COVID-19, but when it came back in 2021, “thousands of fans” went to the event to, “witness the highest stakes basketball tournament in the world.”

“Since the final bucket went through the net at last year’s tournament, I’ve been consistently asked one question, ‘Will TBT be back in 2022?’ It’s thrilling today to be able to say yes,” said Tim Brady, President and CEO of the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

They say the tournament is built around 64 teams in eight regional divisions where the winners of the first games will go on to the quarterfinals to then play for a shot at the Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio. The Championship Weekend is said to include the semifinals and the $1 million, Winner-Take-All Championship. The bracket will be released, “in late June.”

The regional host cities and dates include:

Omaha, NE – headlined by Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton alumni) – July 16-19

Albuquerque, NM – headlined by The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni) – July 18-21

Cincinnati, OH – headlined by Zip ‘Em Up (Xavier alumni) – July 18-21

Wichita, KS – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 22-25

Syracuse, NY – headlined by Boehiem’s Army (Syracuse alumni) – July 22-25

Charleston, WV – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) – July 24-27

Dayton, OH – headlined by Red Scare (Dayton alumni) – July 24-27

The eighth city will be, “announced in the coming weeks,” they say.

The Quarterfinals will be in Wichita, Kansas on July 28 and in Dayton, Ohio on July 29-30, 2022. The semifinals will be on July 31 and the championship will be on Aug. 2, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio, the press release says.

It says that commitments for Best Virginia’s 2021 roster are John Flowers and Kevin Jones. Herd That’s roster includes Jon Elmore, Ot Elmore, Stevie Browning, James Kelly, Ryan Taylor and Rondale Watson. The press release says additional members will be revealed in, “the near future.”

For teams interested in competing, it says they can register from April 1, 2022, to June 15, 2022.

If you wish to buy tickets when they are available, you can find them on TBT’s website.