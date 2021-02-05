Meet the mastermind behind WV Gov. Justice’s Super Bowl prediction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Super Bowl LV matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is coming up Sunday, Feb. 7. and football fans are rooting for and making bets on their favorite teams.

On Wednesday at the end of his semi-daily COVID-19 press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice took a more light-hearted moment to share his own prediction for the final score of Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 31 vs. Kansas City Chiefs – 20.

Today, the governor ended his Friday briefing by bringing out a special guest to share just how that prediction came to be – a little help from Baby Dog. Justice said he deals with experts all the time, and felt he needed to reveal the “expert” behind the score prediction.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Baby Dog share their prediction for the final score of Super Bowl LV. Feb 5. 2021.

“Baby Dog says, with her seal, Tampa Bay – 31, Kansas City – 20. She put her stamp and seal on the bottom and signed it ‘Baby Dog,’ so she’s in charge,” Justice said.

To see if Justice and Baby Dog got the score right, you can watch Super Bowl LV on WOWK-TV at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb 7.