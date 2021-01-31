Two nurses from KC among frontline workers going to Super Bowl for free

TAMPA, Fla. (WDAF) — Two Tampa nurses who were born and raised in Kansas City will be cheering on the Chiefs at the Super Bowl for free.

They were two out of thousands of health care workers selected for free tickets by the NFL.

“I screamed,” Angel Cardello, Registered Nurse at Tampa General Hospital, said.

They’ll be a limited number of fans at Raymond James Stadium for the big game due to COVID-19, but one thing for sure Apryl Rogers and Cardello will be inside.

“I checked my email and got the same email and she was the first call I made,” Apryl Rogers, Registered Nurse at Tampa General Hospital, said. “Angel we’re doing it! We’re going into the Super Bowl!”

The lifelong friends might be working in Tampa, but red and gold runs through the veins of these Kansas City natives.

Cardello and Rogers were in Miami last year, but didn’t go to the game.



“We even were joking around last year saying that we could not wait until we went to the Super Bowl again in Tampa this year and we were going to try to go to the game,” Cardello said.



Now they’re going for free.

A dream come true.



“This is our home city in Tampa,” said Cardello. “The Super Bowl is in Tampa. The Tampa Bay Bucs made it to the Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Chiefs are going.”