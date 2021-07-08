“The big mantra this year…finish strong”; Marshall QB speaks about upcoming season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time since before the pandemic, we were able to sit down with several different Marshall football players to talk about the dozens of changes that have happened over the spring… and in this last year as a whole.

During this off season, Marshall football hired a new head coach, basically an entirely new coaching staff, and brought in a few new players.

This revamping of the football program came shortly after a disappointing end to the 2020 season.

Marshall went undefeated last year, racking up seven wins to become 7-0, and was nationally ranked in the AP standings; sitting as high as 15.

But then, the wheels fell off.

The Herd lost three big games in a row.

First, a blowout against Rice; which was the first blowout ever recorded in the Joan.

Then Marshall lost to UAB and finally in the Camellia Bowl to Buffalo.

QB1, Grant Wells, says this year already feels completely different.

“You know the big motto this year, the big mantra this year, is finish strong,” he said. “We were on an all-time high until the seventh game of the season last year. And then we didn’t finish how we wanted. So the moto this year is finish strong and finish what you started.

I don’t think we could have a better staff then we do right now. The spring was filled with new ideas and new philosophies about how to go about things. But now that we have everything down pat and we’re speaking the same language, things are going flawlessly right now.”

Over the next few weeks, we will share more from Herd players as we get ready for the first practice of the 2021 season; which is set for August 6th.