The community welcomes the Marshall National Champions home

Huntington, WV (WOWK) – It was a heard of green at the Hoops Family Field Soccer Complex today.

Fans gathered eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Marshall University men’s soccer team.

The team won Monday night’s game 1-0 bringing home a win for both the university and the community.

The team arrived to cheers and to a more than welcoming community.

At the event many spoke including the coach, the mayor, a few players and even the president who took the time to give out a few thank yous.

Players on the team say they are happy for the win but even more thankful for the community.

“We were able to put a smile on these faces and that right there is enough. Forget the trophy, forget the history, that right there is enough for me,” says Jamil Roberts, a Marshall Unviersity National Champion.

Pedro Dolabella, another member of the national championship team says “just being able to bring the trophy back to Marshall and put a star on the badge, that means the world. And being able to be in history and leave [their] legacy, it’s defintiely an accomplishment that [he] wouldn’t trade for anything.”

The event ended with fans getting the opportunity to speak to the players and coaches and take pictures with the winning trophy.

Residents say they are proud to have this win for the community.

“It’s finally nice to see Marshall succeed in West Virginia or specifically Huntington where I went to undergrad,” says Lindsey Cook, a Marshall Alum.

Andy Hess, a Huntington resident says this win is awesome and “…gives people a bit of hope and a lot of pride. And it’s great to see the guys be so grateful. They’re from all over the world and they’ve become a part of Marshall and Huntington, and they’ve made the whole town pride.”