The Kanawha County Commission is making a major announcement at Shawnee Sports Complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commission is hosting a virtual press conference for a major announcement at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Shawnee Sports Complex.
The Kanawha County Commission is making the announcement regarding an exciting announcement for Shawnee Sports Complex and our surrounding areas. This will be a joint press conference with the Village of Barboursville and US Youth Soccer.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.