The Kanawha County Commission is making a major announcement at Shawnee Sports Complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -- The Shawnee Sports Complex and the Barboursville Soccer Complex has been awarded the 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships and Eastern Presidents Cup.

The Shawnee Sports Complex and the Barboursville Soccer Complex successfully co-hosted both the Presidents Cup and the Eastern Regional Championship in 2019. During this time, Kanawha County and the state saw a significant economic impact from these events.