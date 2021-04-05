Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

The Kanawha County Commission is making a major announcement at Shawnee Sports Complex

Sports

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Commission is hosting a virtual press conference for a major announcement at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Shawnee Sports Complex.

The Kanawha County Commission is making the announcement regarding an exciting announcement for Shawnee Sports Complex and our surrounding areas. This will be a joint press conference with the Village of Barboursville and US Youth Soccer.

