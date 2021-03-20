FILE – New York Knicks’ Patrick Ewing encourages fans to cheer in the final seconds of their playoff game against the Charlotte Hornets in New York, in this Saturday, April 26, 1997, file photo. The Knicks won 100-93. Patrick Ewing and Georgetown are back in the NCAA Tournament. The 7-footer who helped the Hoyas win one national championship and reach two other finals in the 1980s is now coaching at his alma mater. Georgetown is a No. 12 seed and will play No. 5 Colorado in the East Region on Saturday. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)

The Latest on the first round of the NCAA Tournament (all times Eastern):

The second full day of the NCAA Tournament is underway and Georgetown started it by kneeling down.

The Hoyas locked arms and took a knee during the national anthem ahead of their game against Colorado. Coached by its former star, Patrick Ewing, Georgetown is a 12 seed after making March Madness with a four-win-in-four-day streak through the Big East Tournament.

No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan will also be in action Saturday.

