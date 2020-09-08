The Latest: Carreño Busta tops Shapovalov in 5 in US Open QF

Jennifer Brady, of the United States, serves to Yulia Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

___

1:10 a.m.

Pablo Carreño Busta has beaten Denis Shapovalov in five sets to reach the U.S. Open semifinals for a second time.

That’s a lot more work than the Spaniard put in a round earlier.

One match after advancing when No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic was disqualified in the first set, the 20th-seeded Carreño Busta expended a lot more energy and outlasted Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

The match lasted more than four hours.

Carreño Busta also made it to the final four in New York in 2017.

He will face Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

___

12:25 a.m.

Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreño Busta are tied at two sets apiece in their U.S. Open quarterfinal.

Shapovalov took the opening set 6-3, Carreño Busta grabbed the next two in tiebreakers, and Shapovalov forced a decider by rolling through the fourth by a 6-0 score.

They have been playing for 3 1/2 hours. After the fourth set, Carreño Busta was visited by a trainer, who massaged his back.

Shapovalov is seeded 12th, Carreño Busta 20th. Neither has won a Grand Slam title.

The winner will face Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.

___

8:35 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka played powerful, clean tennis to beat 93rd-ranked Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4 in the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Osaka’s victory in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night was built on seven aces and an ability to get the better of the big hitting by both from the baseline.

Rogers, a 27-year-old from South Carolina, had won all three previous matchups against Osaka.

But this time, Rogers ended up with 27 unforced errors, Osaka just eight.

Osaka, who won the U.S. Open two years ago, will meet No. 28 seed Jennifer Brady in the semifinals.

___

5:15 p.m.

Alexander Zverev is a Grand Slam semifinalist for the second time in as many majors this year.

Seeded fifth, Zverev advanced to the U.S. Open’s final four by rallying past No. 27 Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3. Zverev overcame 12 double-faults and 46 unforced errors.

The German’s next opponent will be the winner of Tuesday night’s match between No. 12 Denis Shapovalov and No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta. Zverev reached a major semi for the first time at the Australian Open in January before losing to Dominic Thiem.

For the first time in 17 years at a tennis major, none of the men’s quarterfinalists at the Open has won a Grand Slam title.

___

4:20 p.m.

It’s quiet at this year’s U.S. Open, where no fans are allowed, and Alexander Zverev wants it even quieter.

Zverev paused before serving in the third set of his quarterfinal match to ask ESPN courtside commentator Brad Gilbert to pipe down.

“You’re talking too loud, man,” Zverev said.

“Oh, sorry,” a chastened Gilbert replied.

“I can hear every single word you’re saying,” Zverev said.

Gilbert had just commented on Zverev’s nine double faults in the close match against Borna Coric.

With silence restored, Zverev hit a service winner to hold for 3-3 after the players split the first two sets.

___

1:30 p.m.

American Jennifer Brady has become this year’s first U.S. Open semifinalist by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2.

Seeded 28th, Brady dominated from the baseline in her first major quarterfinal. She took leads of 4-0 in the first set and 2-0 in the second against Putintseva, who won their two previous meetings.

Brady’s opponent Thursday will be winner of Tuesday night’s match between two-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Shelby Rogers, who is ranked 93rd.

The 25-year-old Brady is playing in her 13th Grand Slam event and is seeded in a major for the first time. She played for the UCLA Bruins as part of their 2014 NCAA championship team.

___

12:15 p.m.

The quarterfinals at the U.S. Open are underway, with American Jennifer Brady facing No. 23-seeded Yulia Putintseva in the day’s opening match.

Brady, seeded 28th, is the first former college player to reach the women’s quarterfinals at the Open since Gigi Fernandez in 1994.

In the other women’s match Tuesday, two-time major champion Naomi Osaka will play American Shelby Rogers, who is ranked 93rd. Osaka won the 2018 Open and the 2019 Australian Open.

The man who benefited from Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open disqualification, Pablo Carreño Busta, faces Denis Shapovalov. The other singles match on the schedule will be between No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 27 Borna Coric.