The Latest: Braves’ Ehire Adrianza on paternity list

Atlanta Braves’ baseman Ehire Adrianza reacts after striking out in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of baseball’s National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on Game 6 of the World Series (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Ehire Adrianza was placed on the postseason paternity list ahead of World Series Game 6 on Tuesday night and replaced on the active roster by infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza is 0 for 2 in the Series, making two pinch hit appearances. He will be allowed to return should the Series extend to a Game 7.

Camargo was 0 for 4 in the NL Championship Series.

