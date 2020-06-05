The Latest: Dortmund players fined for breaking restrictions

FILE – In this March 7, 2020, file photo, people sit surrounded by empty seats as they wait for the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. The crippling grip the coronavirus pandemic has had on the sports world has forced universities, leagues and franchises to evaluate how they might someday welcome back fans. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Borussia Dortmund players Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji have been fined by the German soccer league for breaking coronavirus-related restrictions to get haircuts.

The league says Sancho and Akanji “apparently violated general hygiene and infection protection standards” to have a barber visit them at home. There were no facemasks visible in photos posted on social media.

There were similar photos of Dortmund teammates Dan-Axel Zagadou and Raphäel Guerreiro with Düsseldorf-based barber Winnie Nana Karkari but they were not mentioned in the league’s statement. The Bild tabloid reported that Karkari also visited Dortmund players Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard last Thursday.

The league says “it goes without question that professional soccer players also need their hair cut” but “this must be done in accordance with the medical-organizational concept at the moment.”

___

The Asian qualifying tournament for the World Cup is set to resume in October after the coronavirus pandemic forced games in March and June to be postponed.

The Asian Football Confederation says it agreed with FIFA to schedule two dates in October and two in November to complete the current groups.

The AFC says the planned schedule must comply with “government travel and medical restrictions” in the 40 countries taking part.

Twelve teams will advance to a further group stage next year.

Four Asian teams will advance directly to the World Cup in Qatar. A fifth team will enter an intercontinental playoff round.

___

Liverpool could win the Premier League title at home after all.

Police originally indicated they wanted Liverpool’s second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield.

But the league now says the game on June 24 is scheduled to be at Liverpool’s home stadium.

The Merseyside derby against Everton could still be played away from Goodison Park on June 21. The league says the venue is still to be confirmed.

Liverpool leads Manchester City by two points and is two wins from ending its 30-year title drought. But Liverpool could clinch the trophy in its first game back against Everton if City loses to Arsenal on June 17.

___

Chelsea has been declared Women’s Super League champion after the season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association’s board decided to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis. Manchester City was a point ahead of Chelsea but had played an extra game when the season was suspended in March.

Chelsea had seven games remaining.

City will still qualify for the Champions League with Chelsea. Liverpool has been relegated.

___

