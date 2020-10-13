The Latest: Senegal match against Mauritania called off

Britain’s Simon Yates, second from right, pedals during the third stage of the Giro d’Italia, tour of Italy cycling race from Enna to Etna, Sicily, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Overall contender Simon Yates has withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia after testing positive for the coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team announced before the eighth stage, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Senegal’s friendly soccer match against Mauritania has been canceled after eight members of the Mauritanian delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senegalese soccer federation says the tests were conducted under FIFA and African Football Confederation protocols.

It says the results showed eight positive tests among the Mauritanian delegation. It did not specify who tested positive or if they were players or staff.

Barcelona basketball player Nikola Mirotic says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of the team’s Euroleague game at Valencia Basket.

Mirotic says he is “well and following doctors’ instructions.”

Barcelona head coach Sarunas Jasikevicius and assistant coach Darius Maskoliunas tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

The Euroleague canceled last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

South African golfer Jbe Kruger has been withdrawn from the field in this week’s Scottish Championship on the European Tour after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The tour says Kruger returned the positive test after a check on Monday as part of the pre-tournament screening process. He has not exhibited any symptoms.

Kruger must isolate for a minimum 10 days in accordance with local guidelines in Scotland. The only contact to be identified was Kruger’s wife. She is also his caddie.

The Scottish Championship begins Thursday at the Fairmont St. Andrews resort.

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Nations League game against Israel on Wednesday.

The Slovakian Football Association says Hapal’s assistant, Oto Brunegraf, will be in charge for the match in Trnava.

It says five staff members, including the spokesperson for the national team, have also tested positive and all have left the team’s hotel to self-isolate.

Two players, Milan Skriniar and Jaroslav Mihalik, and a staff member tested positive before Sunday’s Nations League against Scotland that Slovakia lost in Glasgow 1-0.

One entire team and another overall contender have withdrawn from the Giro d’Italia following a series of positive tests for the coronavirus.

The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew before Stage 10 after four of its staff members tested positive. That came after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.

All riders and team staff members were tested over the last 48 hours coinciding with Monday’s rest day with a total of 571 tests performed.

Team Jumbo-Visma announced that Steven Kruijswijk came back positive and was withdrawn. He stood 11th overall. Kruijswijk was 1 minute, 24 seconds behind race leader João Almeida.

An unnamed Team Sunweb rider also tested positive.

