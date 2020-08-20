The Latest: Pirates President Travis Williams tests positive

A ball catcher wearing plastic gloves amid the new coronavirus pandemic, disinfects the ball during a local championship soccer match between Nacional and Penarol in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 and says he is “on the road to recovery.” He says he knows of no other positive tests within the organization.

He said in a statement Thursday he began feeling symptoms Monday night.

“Fortunately, however, I followed the critical health and safety protocols that we have put in place, including wearing a mask as required, maintaining safe social distance.” He adds that he has started isolating and is getting further tests.

Williams says the team has begun tracing to identify anyone with whom he may have been in contact. He adds that this does include players, coaches or support staff because the team had been on the road.

“I wanted to use my diagnosis as another reminder that we are all susceptible,” he said. “It is critical we all follow CDC guidelines and state mandates and have a heightened sense of self awareness in order to protect each other.”

___

Torino says two players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Serie A club has not revealed their names but says both players are asymptomatic and are currently self-isolating.

The positive cases were discovered from tests carried out before starting pre-season training.

Torino says three other players who were in close contact with the duo in the past few days will be subject to further testing.

Five other Serie A players have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two days.

___

Six UConn football players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, leading the school to suspend all team activities on Thursday.

UConn canceled its football season this month, but the team still had been practicing on Tuesdays and Thursdays and doing weight training on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The school said other athletes who were in contact with the six players also have been placed in quarantine. It was not immediately clear if any of the infected football players were reflected in the 11 positive tests the university reported Wednesday among the entire student body.

___

West Virginia’s season opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12. will be held without fans because of the pandemic.

Athletic director Shane Lyons said Thursday the goal is “to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now that is not possible.”

The school said in a statement only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be allowed to attend.

West Virginia’s Big 12 home opener is Oct. 3 against Baylor.

In-person classes at West Virginia start Aug. 26 for freshmen, graduate and some professional students, while upperclassmen will start classwork online. Masks must be worn on campus.

The Big 12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference are among six Football Bowl Subdivision leagues proceeding with plans to play this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 abandoned their fall season.

___

Napoli says forward Andrea Petagna has tested positive for COVID-19.

Petagna is asymptomatic and had the test after his brother tested positive.

Napoli signed Petagna from Spal in January but he remained on loan at the rival Serie A club until the end of the season.

Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante said Wednesday that he has the coronavirus and Cagliari announced that three other players had also tested positive.

___

