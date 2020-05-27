The Latest: New dates for Olympic women’s soccer qualifiers

FILE – In this April 8, 2020, file photo, an empty Parkview Field minor league baseball stadium is shown in downtown Fort Wayne, Ind. Unlike the NFL, NBA or Major League Baseball that can run on television revenue, it’s impossible for some minor sports leagues in North America to go on in empty stadiums and arenas in light of the coronavirus pandemic. These attendance-driven leagues might not play again at all in 2020, putting some teams in danger of surviving at all and potentially changing the landscape of minor league sports in the future. (Mike Moore/The Journal-Gazette via AP, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The final Asian qualifying place for the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics is set to be decided in February.

The Asian Football Confederation says the postponed two-leg series between China and South Korea will be played Feb. 19 and 24. No venues for the games were announced.

The games were previously postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for one year.

The 12-team women’s tournament is scheduled to start in Japan ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony on July 23, 2021.

