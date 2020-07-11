The Latest: Beckham presents England shirt to Captain Tom

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

David Beckham has presented a framed England soccer shirt to Captain Tom Moore, who was named the honorary captain of a special England Lionhearts team.

The Lionhearts are an initiative by England’s Football Association to celebrate 23 people who have inspired during the pandemic.

Beckham went to the Bedfordshire home of Captain Tom to say thank you to the World War II veteran.

Captain Tom was aged 99 in April when he decided to do laps of his backyard garden on his walker until his 100th birthday to fundraise for Britain’s National Health Service. He aimed for 1,000 pounds ($1,200). By his birthday on April 30, he raised nearly 33 million pounds ($42 million).

He was knighted in May.

Beckham said: “The highlight of my whole career was being made England captain. To have Sir Tom as our captain — it doesn’t get any better than that.”

___

The Houston Astros have canceled their workout after learning that a staff member could have been exposed to a person outside the organization with the coronavirus.

It’s the second time this week the Astros have canceled a workout because of concerns about the pandemic. Houston also scrapped its Monday workout because of delays with testing results due to the holiday weekend, as did some other teams around the majors.

General manager James Click said they decided to cancel Saturday’s workout as a precaution.

“As part of MLB’s testing and reporting plan, we were alerted that a staff member was potentially exposed to a COVID-positive individual outside the organization,” Click said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have canceled today’s workout. We are working closely with MLB and our team physicians to follow the established testing and cleaning protocols so that we can safely bring our players and staff back to the field as soon as possible.”

___

Parma soccer club has announced that a non-playing member of the team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Parma says the person is asymptomatic and is being isolated according to Italian government protocols. The Serie A club adds that every other member of the team tested negative but that the rest of the squad was being kept under observation at its training center.

According to the league’s virus protocol, Parma can still play its home game against Bologna in the top tier on Sunday as usual.

___

