The Latest: Sisson wins 10,000 meters on hot day at trials

Emily Sisson competes in the women’s 10000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. track and field Olympic trials (all times local):

___

10:55 a.m.

Emily Sisson won the 10,000 meters at the Olympic trials in a race that was moved to earlier in the day to avoid the extreme heat.

Wearing sunglasses, Sisson pushed the pace early and no one could keep up as she finished in a trials-record time of 31:03.82.

Sisson is headed to the Tokyo Games after not qualifying during the marathon trials in February 2020 on a cool day in Atlanta.

In the heat, she earned her place. Karissa Schweizer was second. She’s now qualified in both the 10,000 and 5,000 meters. Alicia Monson took third.

The temperature at the start of the race was 85 degrees (29.4 Celsius). It was supposed to held in the early evening when the temperature was expected to reach 102 degrees (38.9). There was a water table set up on the track for the athletes.

The runners stayed cool before the race any way they could. They wore ice vests, poured water over their necks and remained in the shade as long as possible.

___

9 a.m.

Race walker Robyn Stevens made her first Olympic team at age 38, finishing the 20-kilometer course in 1:35.13 at the U.S. track and field trials.

Stevens retired from the sport in 2004 but returned five years ago.

Nick Christie won the men’s event in 1:30.48 in 70-degree weather.

Organizers moved the race up by two hours, to a 7 a.m. start, to beat the heat. Saturday’s forecast high is 102. The women’s 10,000-meter final was also pushed to an earlier start.

There are seven finals scheduled for Hayward Field this afternoon. Among those in action will be hammer thrower Gwen Berry and sprinters Allyson Felix and Noah Lyles in the 200 meters.

___

