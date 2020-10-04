The Latest: Purr-fect Nadal sees off cat-loving qualifier

Stadium workers cover part of the court while the roof is being closed as rain suspended play in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

While there have been upsets in the women’s draw, it’s business as usual for Rafael Nadal among the men at the French Open.

Against a player who loves him so much that he named his cat after him, Nadal showed no mercy with Sebastian Korda, seeing off the 20-year-old qualifier with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 thumping on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros for the 14th time.

Nadal has yet to drop a set in his pursuit of a 13th French Open crown that would give him 20 major titles overall, tying Roger Federer’s record.

Korda, the son of 1998 Australian champion Petr Korda, got swept away by Nadal’s power on the red clay but did get consoling words of encouragement from his 34-year-old tennis idol who said the youngster’s play was “really impressive.”

“All of our generation, we try very hard to be passionate,” Nadal said. “If that’s a good inspiration for the young generation, that’s good.”

1 p.m.

It’s quickly becoming a day of upsets at the French Open, with Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan beating the fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-4.

Playing in her first French Open and only her second Grand Slam tournament, Trevisan’s reward for ousting her Dutch opponent is a quarterfinal against Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who downed the top-seeded Simona Halep just moments earlier.

Bertens could only watch helplessly as Trevisan sealed the victory with a backhand lob from the baseline that soared over her opponent’s head. The Italian dropped her racket with delight as the ball landed in.

“I’m living in a dream,” Trevisan said. “On my God, I can’t believe it.”

Ranked 159th, Trevisan fell in the first round on her Grand Slam debut, at the Australian Open this year.

12:30 am.

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek ousted the 2018 champion and top-seeded Simona Halep from the French Open, winning 6-1, 6-2 to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Swiatek, the only teenager who reached the fourth round, avenged a crushing defeat by Halep at the same stage last year. The Romanian won that match 6-1, 6-0, in just 45 minutes.

Swiatek turned the tables this time. She never faced a break point and punished Halep with her crunching baseline shots and exquisite net play. Swiatek’s win on the Court Philippe Chatrier ended a career-best 17-match winning streak for Halep.

After losing the first set in just 26 minutes and then losing her first service game at the start of the second, Halep fought desperately to reverse the momentum.

She saved four break points in the third game and another five before being broken again in the fifth game.

Swiatek suffered none of the nerves that blunted her powerful tennis in their meeting last year.

“I felt I was playing perfectly,” she said. “Even I am surprised that I could do that.”

11:30 a.m.

French Open organizers say two players have been removed from the girls’ junior tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The girls were not named.

Play started Sunday in the girls’ tournament.

