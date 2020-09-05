The Latest: Sakkari makes quick work of Anisimova at Open

Serena Williams, of the United States, serves to Margarita Gasparyan, of Russia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times EDT):

12:15 p.m.

Maria Sakkari reached the fourth round at her second consecutive Grand Slam tournament after needing just 55 minutes to eliminate mistake-prone American teen Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-1.

The 22nd-seeded Anisimova, who turned 19 on Monday, finished with 28 unforced errors and just four winners. Sakkari made eight errors.

The 15th-seeded Sakkari entered 2020 with an 0-7 record in third-round matches at major championships.

But she finally won at that stage at the Australian Open in January, then did it again Saturday in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Normally the Grand Slam circuit would head to Paris and London between Melbourne and New York. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the French Open was postponed from May until late September and Wimbledon was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

Sakkari will play Serena Williams or Sloane Stephens next.

___

11:30 a.m.

Day 6 has started at the year’s second Grand Slam tournament — the U.S. Open normally closes the major tennis championship season but the pandemic caused changes to the calendar.

The sun is shining and the temperature is in the mid-70s Fahrenheit (mid-20s Celsius) as the third round continues Saturday.

Among the matches underway: No. 15 Maria Sakkari of Greece is facing No. 22 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The highlight of the afternoon is expected to be Serena Williams against Sloane Stephens in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, including six in New York. Stephens won the 2017 U.S. Open.

___