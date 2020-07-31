The NBA is back — and Jevon Carter’s Suns are gunning for a playoff spot

Sports have returned in America, with the NBA making its highly-publicized resumption from the inside of its “bubble” at Walt Disney World.

22 of the league’s 30 teams will be competing in eight “seeding games,” which takes the place of the league’s conclusion to the regular season. WVU alumnus Jevon Carter’s Phoenix Suns are one of those 22 teams in the bubble vying for one of 16 playoff spots.

In his second year in the pros, Carter has seen a slight uptick in his playing time and contributions after getting traded to Phoenix from the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 15.1 minutes and 4.6 points per game before the season was abruptly put on pause.

Now he’s back with his team in the bubble hoping to capture one of the eight playoff spots in the Western Conference, currently sitting six games out of contention. In order to sneak in, Phoenix will have to go at least 7-1 for a shot while hoping some other contenders drop games.

Before their season officially starts on Friday against the Washington Wizards, the Suns competed in a trio of scrimmages against the Jazz, Celtics and Raptors. Phoenix went 2-1 in those contests, defeating Utah and Toronto and falling to Boston.

Carter saw a bigger role in all three of those contests, averaging 22.6 minutes and 8.6 points per game.

Off the court, “the Bulldog” gave fans a little glimpse of what his life is like inside the famous bubble on the Suns’ YouTube channel. He has a hotel room to himself including a stocked fridge, his team-branded mask, his recovery gear and a PlayStation 4.

“I don’t like the maids coming in and cleaning my room, because I like to keep my room clean, you know what I’m saying,” he said in the tour.

The Suns’ July 31 game with Washington tips off at 4 p.m. ET and is the first of their eight seeding contests. Here is the full schedule: