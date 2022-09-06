CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We had a match on the pitch at George Washington High School between two unbeaten teams; (4-0-1) Patriots hosting (7-0) Charleston Catholic.

Both student sections packed the stands to cheer on their teams!

The goalie for the Irish, John Patnoe, had a few awesome saves.

Then an incredible play by Charleston Catholic – off the penalty, Sam Delgra shot it into the air.

The keeper for George Washington barely got his hands on it, it slips, and CC’s Sully Groom is right there to finish it!

This was Groom’s fifteenth goal in seven games. He scored four of the Irish’s seven goals in their last game against Buckhannon-Upshur.

You can watch some highlights above!

Both squads stay unbeaten, the final a 2-2 draw.

Groom also grabbed that second goal for the Irish, he now has 16 scores in seven games.

Up next: Charleston Catholic hosts Cross Lanes Christian, while George Washington hosts South Charleston.