University of Kentucky adds Marshall to 2020-2021 men’s basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) — The University of Kentucky has announced a home game with Marshall University this upcoming men’s basketball season.
The Wildcats will host Marshall on Dec. 29, 2020 at Rupp Area.
UK has never lost to Marshall in 12 tries. The last meeting between the two teams was Dec. 22, 2012, an 82-54 victory in Rupp Arena.
