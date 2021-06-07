The WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 10

MORGANTOWN, WV (Gold and Blue Nation) – It’s the season finale of the WVU Coaches Show and the Gold and Blue Nation team is bringing you a jam-packed episode. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell are tying a bow on the 2020-21 WVU sports calendar year with exclusive interviews with Randy Mazey, Jackson Wolf and Sean Cleary.

Nick and Anjelica wrap up the 2020-21 sports year as they go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They take a look back at WVU’s run in the Big 12 baseball tournament. They also break down Ceili McCabe’s performance in the NCAA East Regional, resulting in her advancing to Nationals in Eugene, OR and breaking a program record in the steeplechase. WVU basketball also received good news in Taz Sherman announcing his return to WVU hoops for an encore season:

Ace and baseline hype man Jackson Wolf joins to chat with Anjelica on his standout season. Wolf discusses how he has stepped up as a leader and filling Alek Manoah’s shoes. He also touches on how he’s using his dance skills to bring positivity and high energy to the team:

The skipper himself, Randy Mazey is joining for the season finale to break down WVU baseball’s season. Coach Mazey discusses the struggles WVU baseball has gone through, but he is ultimately proud of his team’s performance in May. Coach Mazey also touches on how much ace Jackson Wolf and infielder Kevin Brophy have meant to the program and the positive future for his roster. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance:

WVU track and field head coach Sean Cleary joins the program to discuss some of his runner’s performance in the Big 12 Track and Field Championships and the NCAA East Regional. Coach Cleary discusses Ceili McCabe’s performance in the NCAA East Regional that helped her advance to Nationals, as well as breaking the WVU program record in the steeplechase event. Coach Cleary will also give his keys to McCabe’s success at Nationals in the Astorg Motors of Charleston Keys to the Game:

Dale “The Wolfman” brings you a year in review for WVU sports. From the uncertainty due to COVID-19 to the top moments of the 2020-21 sports calendar year, Wolfman is highlighting the best moments in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week. Nick and Anjelica say goodbye for this season of the WVU Coaches Show. We’ll see you again in the fall for the start of The Neal Brown Show: