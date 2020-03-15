Third NBA Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – On the national scene the spread of the Virus continues, as the NBA has confirmed yet another player who has tested positive for the coronavirus, but this time it’s from a different franchise.

Detroit Pistons Forward Christian Wood contracted the virus after a loss the team suffered a week ago tonight as Detroit hosted Utah.

Wood is now the third NBA player to get the coronavirus, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the other two NBA players with the virus at this time.

Sources tell The Athletic that Wood has shown no symptoms of the virus and is doing well.

We’ll have more on this situation as it develops.