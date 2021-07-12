Three area players drafted to MLB

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The MLB draft has begun, and so far we have three area kids who’ve heard their names called.

Ohio Bobcat Joe Rock was selected by the Colorado Rockies as the 68th pick in the second round.

Rock finished his last season ranked third in the MAC in strikeouts and innings pitched.

University of Kentucky’s John Rhodes was selected in the third round at No. 76, by the Baltimore Orioles.

In his last season as a Wildcat, Rhodes started all 52 games and led the team in runs at 47; clubbing 11 homers and driving in the other 36.

WVU pitcher Jackson Wolf was drafted Monday by the Padres, at No. 129.

Wolf ranked third in the Big 12 in strikeouts and landed on the All-Big 12 second team.