CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is sitting at 3-0 after a 24-17 victory over Virginia Tech Saturday.

The offense had some incredible plays; Cam Fancher making smart decisions on the fly, Rasheen Ali bursting for almost 180 yards and two touchdowns, and a few big plays by Poca’s Ethan Payne.

There were three key plays made by the defense though, that sealed the win for the Thundering Herd.

The first came at the start of the second quarter.

The game was tied at 7, Tech bursts out of the backfield with a lane to the endzone, but Charleston native and Capital High grad Kerion Martin sprints 50+ yards across the field to get him out of bounds at the goal line.

The Hokies’ were forced to settle for a field goal here.

Martin says finishing these types of plays are part of the identity of the defense.

“That’s just what we do on defense,” said Martin. “We always run to the ball. It’s imperative. It’s one of our biggest strengths. Give effort. That was an effort play.”

The next one came in that same quarter, right before halftime.

Virginia Tech fakes the handoff, and Owen Porter comes from behind with the strip sack. Ohio State transfer Jahsen Wint was then able to come up with it for the Herd.

Marshall ended that drive with a field goal to take the 17-10 lead at halftime.

“It was a zone read, quarterback pulled it,” said Porter. “I kind of bit on the second running back, flipped my hips back, and I just chased it down. Then my big ol’ elbow brace I got on, I just hit right on top of that ball and I felt it pop out of there as soon as I hit it . I didn’t know who picked it up or where it went, but I was glad we got it.”

Wint came up with it, and Marshall took that one score lead at halftime.

The final big defensive stop we saw Saturday came in the last play of the game.

Tech was looking to score to push the game into overtime.

Marshall DB Josh Moten bats the ball away, and Marshall wins it 24-17.

“It felt great especially knowing my team trusts me,” said Moten. “I had a couple misplays in the beginning of the game, and they kept tellin’ me ‘hey stay in it one, stay in it.’ And that’s the type of team we have. Everybody has each other’s backs, and it just gave me confidence. So credit to my team and my coaching staff for reassuring me and giving me the confidence to go make a play.”

The Thundering Herd is now 3-0, and open conference play Saturday against Old Dominion.

Running back Rasheen Ali has been named the Sun Belt offensive player of the week. That story here.