Thundering Herd add another game to November slate

HUTNINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a matchup we have only seen play out once back in 2001, but Marshall and the University of Massachusetts will now meet again. The Herd announced they will host the Minuteman on November 7th, and it’s significant because it now means the Herd will have 3 home games in the month of November.

The Herd is coming off a 35-17 victory over Conference USA rival Louisiana Tech.

The 22nd ranked Herd for the moment will host FAU on Saturday in Huntington for homecoming.

UMass is playing in a limited fall schedule and is 0-1, coming off a 41-0shutout loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday.

