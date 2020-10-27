Thundering Herd have 58% chance to finish season undefeated

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After starting season 5-0, the Herd now will enter the back half of the year. Marshall will continue its pursuit of perfection, under the Friday night lights in Miami, as the #19 ranked Herd visit FIU.

According to ESPN’s football power index, the Herd have a 58 percent chance to finish the season undefeated.

While there is still plenty of football left to play, it is pretty cool to see f-p-I listing Marshall with the best chance to finish the year unbeaten.

Behind marshall in the power index, several major programs like Alabama, BYU, Clemson, and Ohio State.

This undefeated talk is not on the team’s mind, rather it’s getting past FIU who Marshall beat in overtime last year in Huntington.

“You watch football every week and someone is going to get beat that shouldn’t and we just got to make sure it is not us so I think the toughness and the leadership that have to you know to travel with us this week doesn’t happen we’ll get beat and if we’re not a good football team we will get beat because they are a very capable team that is well coached, Head Coach Doc Holliday said.”

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.