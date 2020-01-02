‘Thundering Herd’ men’s basketball faces first conference game

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball will face Rice University for their first conference game; held Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center.

The ‘Thundering Herd’ is expected to do well this year on the court; and off the court, the fan base is bleeding green… as it always is.

“To have our first conference play game at home is really big,” says sophomore guard Taevion Kinsey.

Fans were already gathering at Fat Patty’s, across from ‘The Cam,’ early Thursday afternoon; getting prepared to cheer on their team.

“They’re like family,” says Kinsey. “They come and talk to us after the game about life; if we ever need to talk to them about anything. They come out for our basketball games. They’ll travel all the way to Texas if we have a basketball game.”