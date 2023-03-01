HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall softball team (11-3) will play its home opener Thursday, a doubleheader against Morehead State, starting at 12:00 p.m. at Dot Hicks Field.

With inclement weather in the forecast for Friday, several game dates and times for the Thundering Herd Round Robin have been changed. The schedule listed below is the updated schedule, including Thursday’s doubleheader.

Thundering Herd Round Robin – Home team is listed first and in BOLD.

Thursday, March 2

Marshall vs. Morehead State – 12:00 p.m.

Marshall vs. Morehead State – 3:00 p.m.



Saturday, March 4

Morehead State vs. Kent State – 10:00 a.m.

Marshall vs. Kent State – 12:30 p.m.

Pitt vs. Morehead State – 3:00 p.m.



Sunday, March 5

Pitt vs. Kent State – 10:00 a.m.

Marshall vs. Kent State – 12:30 p.m.

Marshall vs. Pitt – 3:00 p.m.

