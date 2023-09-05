HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football is 1-0 after winning their home opener Saturday against Albany, the final 21-17.

And there’s a new addition to the roster who made his presence known in that game; tight end transfer from Central Michigan, Cade Conley.

Conley was a beast against the Great Danes, throwing big blocks and making big plays that put Marshall in scoring position a few different times.

He finished with 7 targets for 79 yards. He had 43 yards after catch and his longest run was 27 yards, which came in the bottom of the third quarter when Marshall was down 17 to 7.

Conley got the ball down to Albany’s 13. That very next play Rasheen Ali was able to punch it in to make it 17-14.

Conley also had the block that gave Charles Montgomery the lane to score the first Herd touchdown of the year.

Montgomery says those big plays were key in this win.

“Let’s talk about that,” said Montgomery. “A new tight end, coming into this program… any new player coming into this program… it can be pretty tough, if you make it tough. But for him to sit down, and take everything that Coach Huff has been given to him, Coach Shay, everyone. I mean the guy did his thing and did his part. Those plays counted for us to come back and win. Cause we were down, but he was still makin’ those plays, as well as myself. And we just said ‘come on let’s go do it.’ And that’s what happened.”

“Coach Shay and Trickett always remind me every weekend, Campbell as well, just go out and do what I can do,” said Conley. “Don’t do anything more, don’t do anything less. And I got to do that tonight so I’m blessed they just gave me the opportunity to do it.”

“The kid just balled,” said head coach Charles Huff. “I mean the kid balled out tonight. But he’s been doing it all camp, and that’s what I told him in the locker room after the game. The guys that came out every day in camp and were consistent were the guys that showed up today making really big plays.”

