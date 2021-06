HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – No. 1 seeded Hurricane hosted Parkersburg South for this sectional game; and it was a tight one, tied at 3 until the bottom of the 7th inning.

Then, with bases loaded, the Redskins walked it off for the win. Chase Hager scored from third base on a wild pitch.

Check out highlights above!

Next, Hurricane will face the winner of Ripley/Parkersburg South on Friday.