Tim Couch named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

LEXINGTON, KY (WOWK) — Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has been named to the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.

Couch is one of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Couch, was Kentucky’s quarterback from 1996-98. After giving up his senior season of eligibility, he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by Cleveland in the 1999 NFL Draft. In 1998, the junior quarterback was named a first-team All-American and consensus Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Couch set seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records, and 26 school records during his time at Kentucky.

The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2021.

