Tiz the Law draws No. 8 post as early 6-5 Belmont favorite

It wasn’t quite the post position trainer Barclay Tagg wanted for Tiz the Law. Still, it wasn’t far off for the colt who on Wednesday was made the early 6-5 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

Tagg was hoping the Florida Derby winner would land anywhere between spots 5 to 7 in the starting gate for Saturday’s beginning of the reconfigured Triple Crown series. Tiz the Law drew the No. 8 post in the 10-horse field and will be ridden by Manny Franco.

“It could have been worse,” Tagg said from behind a mask worn to protect against the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the Triple Crown and pretty much every other sporting event this spring and summer. “He likes this track, so I’m glad to be back on it.”

Instead of concluding the Triple Crown, the Belmont is kicking off the series. It will be run at 1 1/8 miles — down from its usual grueling 1 1/2 miles — without spectators or owners at Belmont Park in New York.

The race lost three top horses to injury: trainer Bob Baffert’s undefeated duo of Charlatan and Nadal, and Maxfield.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is taking aim with two horses: 5-1 shot Dr Post and Farmington Road, one of three 15-1 shots in the field.

The field in post-position order with jockey and odds: Tap It to Win, John Velazquez, 6-1; Sole Volante, Luca Panici, 9-2; Max Player, Joel Rosario, 15-1; Modernist, Junior Alvarado, 15-1; Farmington Road, Javier Castellano, 15-1; Fore Left, Jose Ortiz, 30-1; Jungle Runner, Reylu Gutierrez, 50-1; Tiz the Law, Franco, 6-5; Dr Post, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1; Pneumatic, Ricardo Santana, 8-1.

