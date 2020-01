San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SANTA CLARA, CA (AP) – There is a town in south-central Kansas that is an oasis of 49ers fans in the middle of Chiefs Kingdom.

It’s the hometown of Katie Sowers, the trailblazing assistant coach for San Francisco.

She will become not only the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl, but also the first openly gay person to do so.

She will do it against the team that so many people in the town of Hesston, Kansas grew up watching and still root for to this day.