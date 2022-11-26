COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State will be without two of its best offensive weapons when the No. 2 Buckeyes host No. 3 Michigan at noon.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be out once again with a hamstring injury while running back TreVeyon Henderson is also unavailable after reaggravating a left foot injury last week against Maryland.

That leaves Ohio State with Miyan Williams, who’s averaging 6.7 yards per rush, and true freshman Dallan Hayden, who ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns against the Terps.

Meanwhile, offensive guard Matt Jones is a game-time decision after suffering a lower-body injury last week.

Below is a full list of Buckeyes who are unavailable for the rivalry game.