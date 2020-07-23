Trio of Mountaineers named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for community service

Three members of the West Virginia football team were named to the Wuerffel Trophy Award Watch List, which honors college football student-athletes for their contributions in community service.

The student-athletes nominated for the award are quarterback Jarret Doege, wide receiver Sam James and safety Sean Mahone. All three Mountaineers are leaders of an accountability team and take part in team community service initiatives like regular visits to WVU Medicine Children’s and spending time at the Mountaineer Day of Play.

In addition to their work off the field, all three Mountaineers made significant contributions on it in 2019 as well. Doege made a splash in his debut season at West Virginia, appearing in four games as the Mountaineers’ signal-caller, starting the final three of the season. He racked up 818 yards and seven touchdowns at a 65.8-percent completion rate. Behind him as a starter, West Virginia went 2-1.

James also had a breakout season for West Virginia in 2019, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors as a redshirt freshman. He caught 69 passes for 677 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Mahone started all 12 games at Cat Safety last season while earning a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team. He was tops on the Mountaineer defense with 80 tackles, while adding a pair of sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.

Semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on November 3 and the finalists on November 23. The recipient will be announced at the National Football Foundation’s festivities in New York City on December 8.

