CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The reigning Class A champs Tug Valley took on Tucker County; and this one was back and forth all game, totaling 12 lead changes and nine ties.

Tucker went into halftime up 21-17, and held onto a lead until the end of the third.

Tug fought back hard in the final minutes; with ten seconds left on the clock, the Panthers snagged a one point lead.

But Tucker was fouled late, and made both at the line to win it by one, the final 46-45.

The reigning champs were understandably emotional afterwards.

“You know we won a championship last year,” said head coach Clyde Farley. “But these three girls have been through it for four years in a row. We’ve seen some lows and a lot of highs. This is a low, but this moment won’t define us. It’s this moment’s definition, but it will not define us. We are not one loss. We’ve rebuilt this program and we’ll continue the tradition we put in.”

Tucker County moves on to the Class A semifinal game Thursday morning.