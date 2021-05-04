Tug Valley beats Cameron to roll on in state tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cameron came out strong in their first state tournament appearance, but in the end, couldn’t hang on against a strong Tug Valley squad.

The Dragons ended the first quarter up by four, and in the second quarter, they were up by as many as seven.

Head coach of the Panthers, Garland Thompson, said it was the big stage and bright lights that affected Tug Valley’s slow start.

But after halftime, the pendulum swung back in the Panthers’ favor.

Top-scorer Caleb May racked up a total of 36 points to help Tug Valley win this one, the final 69-55.

You can watch highlights, and hear from both Thompson and May above!

Tug Valley will now face Pendleton on Thursday for the Class A semifinal game.