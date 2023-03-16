CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – #2 Tug Valley took on #7 seeded Wahama in the Class A semifinals.
This was Wahama’s first trip to the state tournament since 1970 – a 53 year drought.
The White Falcons came out strong, and went into halftime with a five point lead.
But then Tug Valley opened up the third with a 10-0 run, and kept pushing from there.
The final 63-45, Panthers.
Tug Valley rolls on to the Class A semifinals and will face Tucker County on Friday at 9:30am.
Check out highlights above!
Tune in every night at 6 & 11 on WOWK for your highlights and postgame.